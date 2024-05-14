Sign up
Photo 870
My Neighbor is an Angel
She really is and she's allowing me to photograph her lovely garden whenever it pleases me :-)
14th May 2024
14th May 24
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
11th May 2024 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
vermont
,
angle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
May 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Delightful. And also wonderful that you have a nice neighbour - it makes such a difference to your everyday life.. :)
May 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a cute little Angel and lovely neighbour.
May 14th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great image and so nice to have a nice neighbor.
May 14th, 2024
