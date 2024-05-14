Previous
My Neighbor is an Angel by corinnec
Photo 870

My Neighbor is an Angel

She really is and she's allowing me to photograph her lovely garden whenever it pleases me :-)
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
May 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Delightful. And also wonderful that you have a nice neighbour - it makes such a difference to your everyday life.. :)
May 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a cute little Angel and lovely neighbour.
May 14th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great image and so nice to have a nice neighbor.
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise