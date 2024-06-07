Sign up
Previous
Photo 893
Pastoral Dream
We went to see the progress on our house tonight. I was eager to check if the cows were in the pasture behind our house. I love seeing their soothing silhouettes moving slowly up and down the hill.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2024 4:07pm
hill
cow
meadow
vermont
Dave
ace
Like how the cow is framed. Very peaceful scene.
June 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene. I like the green against the grey sky.
June 6th, 2024
amyK
ace
I like the dark cow standing out in this scene
June 6th, 2024
