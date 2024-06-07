Previous
Pastoral Dream by corinnec
Photo 893

Pastoral Dream

We went to see the progress on our house tonight. I was eager to check if the cows were in the pasture behind our house. I love seeing their soothing silhouettes moving slowly up and down the hill.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Like how the cow is framed. Very peaceful scene.
June 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely scene. I like the green against the grey sky.
June 6th, 2024  
amyK ace
I like the dark cow standing out in this scene
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise