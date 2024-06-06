Sign up
Previous
Photo 892
In Mexico
Another oldie (in my mind that was yesterday!) during a business trip for which my husband's client invited also my daughter and me. It was a magical trip with personal guided visits to the pyramids and the wild animal preserve.
I'll be back posting more current pics soon :-)
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon PowerShot SD780 IS
Taken
11th July 2013 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
trip
,
us
,
mexico
Diana
ace
Lovely family photo and scene, it seems like a very happy time.
June 6th, 2024
