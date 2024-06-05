Previous
Life in AZ by corinnec
Photo 891

Life in AZ

An older photo that I wanted to improve with Lightroom.

No time this week so I will post older pics .

A year ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-05

Two years ago: https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-05
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
June 5th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Vous avez l’air de deux baroudeurs , et c’est un compliment ;) !
June 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
That's quite the couple and the view in the background!
June 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely photo.
June 5th, 2024  
