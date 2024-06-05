Sign up
Previous
Photo 891
Life in AZ
An older photo that I wanted to improve with Lightroom.
No time this week so I will post older pics .
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-05
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-05
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
8th October 2011 11:59am
us
arizona
grand canyon
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
June 5th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Vous avez l’air de deux baroudeurs , et c’est un compliment ;) !
June 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
That's quite the couple and the view in the background!
June 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely photo.
June 5th, 2024
