Photo 894
In and Out
Our front door with a peek inside and a reflection of the outside.
We had to drive to Burlington (90 minutes away) to see an emergency vet for Shoney who had an inflamed gum.
A year ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-06-08
Two years ago:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2022-06-08
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1148
photos
177
followers
250
following
245% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2024 11:33am
Tags
door
house
vermont
entry
cactp
Mags
ace
So nice!
June 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Pretty peek inside your front door Corinne!
June 10th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
June 10th, 2024
365 Project
close