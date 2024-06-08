Previous
In and Out by corinnec
Photo 894

In and Out

Our front door with a peek inside and a reflection of the outside.
We had to drive to Burlington (90 minutes away) to see an emergency vet for Shoney who had an inflamed gum.

8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Corinne C

Mags ace
So nice!
June 10th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty peek inside your front door Corinne!
June 10th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
June 10th, 2024  
