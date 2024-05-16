Sign up
Previous
66 / 365
Freshened-Up
Our gardener has freshened up our flower garden. It looks so neat and soon. it will be full of flowers!
16th May 2024
16th May 24
4
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love this place. Beautiful garden and I just want to sit on that front porch.
May 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
It’s all so pretty
May 16th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Very nice!
May 16th, 2024
