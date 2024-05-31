Previous
Bobolink by corinnec
Photo 886

Bobolink

In Vermont these birds are disappearing due to loss of habitat. Part of our property is a meadow where they live. I was lucky to be able to capture this one!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Islandgirl ace
What an interesting looking bird!
May 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not a bird that I have heard of. Great capture.
May 31st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He's such an unusual combination of colours. It's wonderful that you have an area that suits them - so many habitats disappearing around the world.
May 31st, 2024  
Corinne ace
Curieux petit oiseau !
May 31st, 2024  
Brooke Lindsay
What cool markings! Great shot!
May 31st, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. Nice that you have a meadow for their natural habitat.
May 31st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
How sad to hear this - wonderful shot and fantastic yiu are providing habitat for these gorgeous birds
May 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture, though not a bird that I know.
May 31st, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful.
May 31st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture of this pretty little bird -
May 31st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
May 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the yellow head
May 31st, 2024  
