Spring Skies by corinnec
Photo 873

Spring Skies

Walking down to the Post Office and just enjoying my neighborhood.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours! I sure envy you Corinne, I cannot walk anywhere nor do we have a post office 🙄
May 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! What pretty leaves and framed sky!
May 17th, 2024  
Faye Turner
Beautiful framing fav
May 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful way to frame the sky. Beautiful image.
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana Your country is so beautiful, I'm sure you miss the opportunity of carefree walks. We are very lucky in our state, things are quiet most of the time. One of the reasons we moved here four years ago.
May 17th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely natural framing fv!
May 17th, 2024  
