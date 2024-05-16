Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 872
A Petals Show
Walking down the path to the Post Office the falling petals were too pretty to walk on.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1117
photos
175
followers
247
following
238% complete
View this month »
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
Latest from all albums
866
867
135
868
869
870
871
872
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
vermont
,
close up
,
petal
Rob Z
ace
Reminds me of a wedding - where they throw petals before the bride...
May 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture of the petal carpet!
May 16th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice DOF
May 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close