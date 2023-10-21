Sign up
Previous
Photo 707
Rushes
From yesterday as today we had rain non stop.
With winter coming and the cold/wet weather associated with it I'll have to turn to indoor photography which is not something that inspires me. But going out of one's confort zone is good, isn't it?
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
grass
,
fall
,
rural
,
vermont
,
rushes
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the reeds . In winter there are still lovely pic.`s to made , also outside, if the weather co-operate.
October 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous shot of reeds
October 21st, 2023
