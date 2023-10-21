Previous
Rushes by corinnec
Rushes

From yesterday as today we had rain non stop.
With winter coming and the cold/wet weather associated with it I'll have to turn to indoor photography which is not something that inspires me. But going out of one's confort zone is good, isn't it?
Pyrrhula
Great capture of the reeds . In winter there are still lovely pic.`s to made , also outside, if the weather co-operate.
October 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot of reeds
October 21st, 2023  
