Photo 708
Pittsford Pond
We still have some Fall colors, but they fade fast.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd October 2023 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
fall
,
pond
,
vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely photo
October 22nd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
That's a beautiful scene.
October 22nd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
October 22nd, 2023
