Previous
Siesta on top of the washing machine by corinnec
Photo 868

Siesta on top of the washing machine

Cassoulet was not pleased when I woke him up.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Magnificat
May 12th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely cat.
May 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
What a fine looking cat!
May 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
May 12th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ooh that’s some expression! What a gorgeous boy.
May 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise