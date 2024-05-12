Sign up
Previous
Photo 868
Siesta on top of the washing machine
Cassoulet was not pleased when I woke him up.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th May 2024 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Brian
ace
Magnificat
May 12th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely cat.
May 12th, 2024
Wylie
ace
What a fine looking cat!
May 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
May 12th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ooh that’s some expression! What a gorgeous boy.
May 12th, 2024
