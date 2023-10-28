Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 713
House Building - Progress 13
This image was captured miles away from our construction. The perspective in the photo is deceptive and shows various buildings close to each other which is far from the case.
Previous progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-10-13
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
923
photos
148
followers
227
following
195% complete
View this month »
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th October 2023 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
fall
,
rural
,
building
,
vermont
Annie-Sue
ace
gives a sense of it in its landscape - but obviously foreshortening is happening
October 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice view! Can't wait to see this view when it's done.
October 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close