House Building - Progress 12 by corinnec
54 / 365

House Building - Progress 12

Framing of the main house is completed and they are now installing the floor system for the apartment above the garage. I took this picture from above the garage.

13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Corinne C

Mags ace
Huge looking home, but that sky and those clouds look like you could reach up and touch them!
October 13th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A big problem in our country . Building new houses for the need and shortness, we already have.
October 13th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great pov
October 13th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
It’s coming right along. Great that you can document each step
October 14th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s starting to take shape now, must be exciting to watch!
October 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
It is coming along nicely.
October 14th, 2023  
