Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
54 / 365
House Building - Progress 12
Framing of the main house is completed and they are now installing the floor system for the apartment above the garage. I took this picture from above the garage.
Previous Progress Images
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-08-23
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
908
photos
143
followers
224
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Latest from all albums
696
697
53
698
699
700
54
701
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
house
,
building
,
vermont
,
framing
Mags
ace
Huge looking home, but that sky and those clouds look like you could reach up and touch them!
October 13th, 2023
Pyrrhula
A big problem in our country . Building new houses for the need and shortness, we already have.
October 13th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pov
October 13th, 2023
Linda Godwin
It’s coming right along. Great that you can document each step
October 14th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s starting to take shape now, must be exciting to watch!
October 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
It is coming along nicely.
October 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close