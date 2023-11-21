Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
House Building - Progress 14
This is the second floor of the garage looking from the back. It will be a small apartment and two storage rooms on each side of the apartment.
Previous Progress:
https://365project.org/corinnec/365/2023-10-28
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
1
Tags
construction
,
house
,
fall
,
building
,
vermont
Islandgirl
ace
Construction is coming along nicely!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Really coming along nicely! I like the roof shape.
November 21st, 2023
