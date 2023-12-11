Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Proctor village
Our neighbor's barn across the street. A narrow image to remove the road from the composition.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
11th December 2023 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
village
,
vermont
,
proctor
Pat
I love the narrow image, it’s such a great composition. A wonderful wintry scene.
December 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Such a lovely snowy scene! This is how I always imagine Christmas time. =)
December 20th, 2023
