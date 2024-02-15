Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
The Moon was a crescent
Same image (as in my Pot-Pourri folder) but in colors.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
vermont
Walks @ 7
ace
Most wonderful intense colors, worth a view on black
February 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous image. Would made a great book cover.
February 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Whoa! The clouds are amazing!
February 15th, 2024
