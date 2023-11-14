Previous
View from my Kitchen Window by corinnec
58 / 365

View from my Kitchen Window

and it's just starting...
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my!!
November 14th, 2023  
Lin ace
Pretty - I love to look at snow (unless it's on the roads...then I hate it)
November 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Looks a lot like Thanksgiving weather where you are.
November 14th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Gosh Winter already!
November 14th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Luvit
November 14th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
wow, this looks cold.
November 14th, 2023  
