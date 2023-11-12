Previous
52Frames Challenge - Bokeh by corinnec
57 / 365

52Frames Challenge - Bokeh

but is it a bokeh if there is nothing in the foreground?
I decided against this photo for the bokeh challenge.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Ha! I didn't know you were doing 52Farmes...what's your nick name there?
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely-That's my noncommital comment
November 12th, 2023  
