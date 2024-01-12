Sign up
House Building - Progress 15
This is the view from the driveway. We hope that the roof will be covered by the end of this month and that work inside will start quickly after that.
Previous Progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-11-21
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
house
building
progress
vermont
Mags
You're going to have beautiful home!
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
See you have lost your snow too. Great memory page.
January 12th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
it's going to be a beautiful new home for sure corinne
January 12th, 2024
