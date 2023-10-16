Previous
House Building by corinnec
House Building

Our home from a distance
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

Louise & Ken
What a gorgeous swath of land in beautiful surroundings!
October 16th, 2023  
Kathy ace
No close neighbors. Not that I'm the most sociable person, but I want to see people, so that would not be my cup of tea. wonderful POV anyway.
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a fantastic place to live
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@Weezilou Thanks Louise
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@randystreat Thanks Kathy. In fact we have two neighbors relatively close. You can see one, a dark house behind ours slightly to the left!
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@365projectorgchristine Thanks Christine
October 17th, 2023  
