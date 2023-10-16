Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
55 / 365
House Building
Our home from a distance
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
911
photos
144
followers
226
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Latest from all albums
698
699
700
54
701
702
55
703
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th October 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
construction
,
house
,
fall
,
rural
,
building
,
vermont
Louise & Ken
What a gorgeous swath of land in beautiful surroundings!
October 16th, 2023
Kathy
ace
No close neighbors. Not that I'm the most sociable person, but I want to see people, so that would not be my cup of tea. wonderful POV anyway.
October 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a fantastic place to live
October 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@Weezilou
Thanks Louise
October 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@randystreat
Thanks Kathy. In fact we have two neighbors relatively close. You can see one, a dark house behind ours slightly to the left!
October 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close