Previous
51 / 365
House Building - Progress 11
Framing has started. At this stage it is difficult to see the shape of the house. This is the back of the house with unfinished framing.
Previous progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2023-07-28
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
845
photos
137
followers
217
following
13% complete
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
650
651
652
653
654
655
51
103
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd August 2023 3:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
construction
,
summer
,
building
,
vermont
,
framing
Dawn
ace
Coming along nicely so exciting for you
August 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! You are going to have such a gorgeous view!
August 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Looking good and a nice view. Hope you get it dried in before the snow flies.
August 23rd, 2023
