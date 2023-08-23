Previous
House Building - Progress 11 by corinnec
House Building - Progress 11

Framing has started. At this stage it is difficult to see the shape of the house. This is the back of the house with unfinished framing.
23rd August 2023 23rd Aug 23

Dawn ace
Coming along nicely so exciting for you
August 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! You are going to have such a gorgeous view!
August 23rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Looking good and a nice view. Hope you get it dried in before the snow flies.
August 23rd, 2023  
