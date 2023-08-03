Previous
Not Quite by corinnec
Not Quite

I struggled to capture the full moon and its reflection. A flare, not enough exposure for the surroundings, oh well I'll have to try again and again...
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Diana ace
I think you did a great job, it's beautiful.
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very dramatic and moody capture!
August 3rd, 2023  
