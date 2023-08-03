Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
50 / 365
Not Quite
I struggled to capture the full moon and its reflection. A flare, not enough exposure for the surroundings, oh well I'll have to try again and again...
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
834
photos
137
followers
219
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Latest from all albums
101
644
645
31
49
646
50
647
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Villes, villages et campagnes
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd August 2023 9:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
reflection
,
water
,
summer
,
pond
,
vermont
Diana
ace
I think you did a great job, it's beautiful.
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Very dramatic and moody capture!
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close