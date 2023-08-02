Previous
Coming Back Home by corinnec
49 / 365

Coming Back Home

Despite the short walk, we took the car to the pond, decision motivated by my fear of bears living in the forest around us.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Really does look like the perfect place to run into a bear...well captured!
August 2nd, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Lovely shot.
August 2nd, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Great capture…… and decision.
August 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
This has an eerie feel. I like it!
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise