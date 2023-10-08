Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
Pumpkin Galore
In front of the grocery store, a long stand covered with pumpkins, corn stalks and price labels welcomes the clients. I thought this was a clear sign of Fall.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
fall
,
wall
,
stand
,
pumpkin
,
grocery
,
vermont
CristinaL
ace
Fun image! Great colors!
October 8th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous title and such a fun image! I wish we would have such a lovely variety here.
October 8th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great fall capture.
October 8th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice fall pic!
October 8th, 2023
