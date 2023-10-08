Previous
Pumpkin Galore by corinnec
Pumpkin Galore

In front of the grocery store, a long stand covered with pumpkins, corn stalks and price labels welcomes the clients. I thought this was a clear sign of Fall.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
CristinaL ace
Fun image! Great colors!
October 8th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous title and such a fun image! I wish we would have such a lovely variety here.
October 8th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great fall capture.
October 8th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice fall pic!
October 8th, 2023  
