Previous
Peace by corinnec
Photo 1003

Peace

I love how the geese glide ont the water with minimal water movement.

One year ago: Taconic Mountains

Two years ago: Thunderhead

Three years ago: Halloween Day-5

Four years go: Bumpy
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
274% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise