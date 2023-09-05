Sign up
Previous
Photo 667
The Marble Bridge
The only bridge on the Otter Creek close enough from home.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
bridge
,
village
,
rural
,
summer
,
marble
,
vermont
Diana
ace
What a magnificent capture of this beautiful scene, wonderful reflections and colours.
September 5th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
September 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful reflection
September 5th, 2023
