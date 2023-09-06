Previous
Missing Her by corinnec
Missing Her

My daughter left early this morning to start her Sophomore year at the University of Toronto. Cassoulet was looking for her later this morning.
Christine Sztukowski ace
So sad for cassoulet
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
A perfect title for this lovely shot! Cassoulet is such a beautiful kitty.
September 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
September 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute , those eyes
September 6th, 2023  
