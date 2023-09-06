Sign up
Photo 668
Missing Her
My daughter left early this morning to start her Sophomore year at the University of Toronto. Cassoulet was looking for her later this morning.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
pet
,
vermont
,
cassoulet
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So sad for cassoulet
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
A perfect title for this lovely shot! Cassoulet is such a beautiful kitty.
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sweet
September 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So cute , those eyes
September 6th, 2023
