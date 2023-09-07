Previous
Getting Ready by corinnec
Photo 669

Getting Ready

Found him early this morning waiting for his wings to dry.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
super up close and personal
September 8th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific close up!
September 8th, 2023  
GaryW
How awesome! Beautiful detail! fav
September 8th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
It looks perfect. Excellent capture.
September 8th, 2023  
