Photo 669
Getting Ready
Found him early this morning waiting for his wings to dry.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
butterfly
vermont
monarch
Linda Godwin
super up close and personal
September 8th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific close up!
September 8th, 2023
GaryW
How awesome! Beautiful detail! fav
September 8th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
It looks perfect. Excellent capture.
September 8th, 2023
