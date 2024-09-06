Sign up
Photo 968
A Little House in the Mountain
During our walk with my daughter last week we came across this beautiful property.
One year ago:
Missing Her
Two years ago:
A Path to Nowhere
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags
ace
Perfectly situated in those trees too!
September 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So beautifully framed.
September 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little house.
September 6th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful place
September 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
September 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Inviting and lovely
September 6th, 2024
