Previous
Photo 965
Green Mountain
View from the village of Proctor.
One year ago:
My Turn to be in the Picture!
Two years ago:
Farmer's Market
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1231
photos
176
followers
251
following
264% complete
958
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
139
961
962
963
964
965
140
141
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st September 2024 9:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
fall
,
vermont
,
green mountains
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Darkness under a wonderful cloudscape ! fav
September 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and cloudscape.
September 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful clouds!
September 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great layers.
September 4th, 2024
