Previous
Photo 964
Seagull at the Beach
I took this image on a parking lot. I changed the background with the Photoshop AI module.
One year ago:
Would you like a kiss?
Two years ago:
Marsh
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
seagull
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Giving you the eye! Fantastic closeup!
September 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant gull portrait with such a beautiful blue background
September 2nd, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Looks good
September 2nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot and change!
September 2nd, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done
September 2nd, 2024
