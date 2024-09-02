Previous
Seagull at the Beach by corinnec
Seagull at the Beach

I took this image on a parking lot. I changed the background with the Photoshop AI module.

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Giving you the eye! Fantastic closeup!
September 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Brilliant gull portrait with such a beautiful blue background
September 2nd, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Looks good
September 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot and change!
September 2nd, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done
September 2nd, 2024  
