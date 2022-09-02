Previous
Marsh by corinnec
345 / 365

Marsh

This wetland in Rutland county is rich in cattail but the Phragmites are also invading these pretty lands. Lots of butterflies, Dragonflies and birds. It's a delightful place.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Corinne C

