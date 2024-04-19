Sign up
Photo 848
1881 Farm
This farm is cut in two by a local road we take every time we go to the veterinary clinic. It's a beautiful, well maintained farm.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
10
3
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
barn
,
spring
,
farm
,
vermont
Louise & Ken
ace
It decidedly cries out to be photographed! How gorgeous!
April 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
April 19th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice capture of the buildings
April 19th, 2024
Kate
ace
Very scenic setting
April 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
It looks so nice. I could live there!
April 19th, 2024
Martyn Drage
Lovely shot.
April 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Would 1881 be its history or its address? It's so immaculate.
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot, it does look a beautifully maintained property !
April 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 19th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
April 19th, 2024
