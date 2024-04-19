Previous
1881 Farm by corinnec
Photo 848

1881 Farm

This farm is cut in two by a local road we take every time we go to the veterinary clinic. It's a beautiful, well maintained farm.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Louise & Ken ace
It decidedly cries out to be photographed! How gorgeous!
April 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
April 19th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A nice capture of the buildings
April 19th, 2024  
Kate ace
Very scenic setting
April 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
It looks so nice. I could live there!
April 19th, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Lovely shot.
April 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Would 1881 be its history or its address? It's so immaculate.
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot, it does look a beautifully maintained property !
April 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 19th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
April 19th, 2024  
