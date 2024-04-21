Previous
Fading by corinnec
Fading

All our yards are covered with these small flowers. It's pretty but they are not going to last much longer.
Our daughter is back from the University for a short 10 days.
21st April 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Phil Howcroft
they look great corinne, vibrant and jumping out of the screen in almost 3D
April 22nd, 2024  
