Photo 850
Fading
All our yards are covered with these small flowers. It's pretty but they are not going to last much longer.
Our daughter is back from the University for a short 10 days.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2024 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
vermont
Phil Howcroft
ace
they look great corinne, vibrant and jumping out of the screen in almost 3D
April 22nd, 2024
