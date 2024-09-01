Previous
52Frames: Rule of Third by corinnec
Photo 963

52Frames: Rule of Third

I've been struggling to create a photo I like and demonstrating the rule of third. This may be the one I post on 52Frames.

One year ago: Last Summer Flowers


Two years ago: A Relaxed Road
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
And it works looks great
September 1st, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice composition and colour palette
September 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture and composition !
September 1st, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and POV with the blue sky background.
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise