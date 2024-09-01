Sign up
Previous
Photo 963
52Frames: Rule of Third
I've been struggling to create a photo I like and demonstrating the rule of third. This may be the one I post on 52Frames.
One year ago:
Last Summer Flowers
Two years ago:
A Relaxed Road
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st August 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
vermont
,
sun flower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
And it works looks great
September 1st, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice composition and colour palette
September 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture and composition !
September 1st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and POV with the blue sky background.
September 1st, 2024
