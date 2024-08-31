Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 962
A Day at the Lake
Yesterday we spend some time at Lake Bomoseen. The light breeze was pleasant but prevented reflections on top of the water. I edited slightly the image adding some texture.
One year ago:
This is Tarzan
Two years ago:
Sensitive
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
10
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1225
photos
177
followers
252
following
263% complete
View this month »
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
Latest from all albums
957
958
138
959
960
139
961
962
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th August 2024 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
lake
,
vermont
,
adirondack
,
cactp
,
bomoseen
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Looks very inviting!
August 31st, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Love the blue and white combination, so inviting!
September 1st, 2024
Chrissie
Beautiful colours and vibe
September 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
A great spot to sit with an adult beverage and enjoy the view.
September 1st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It always looked pretty from the road when we passed it on the way to Middlesex.
September 1st, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👌⭐️👌
September 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So picturesque
September 1st, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh! Delightful, I could relax here!
September 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very Very nice.
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close