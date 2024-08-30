Sign up
Previous
Photo 961
Taos
Five months and 52 lbs of fun and sweetness. Taos will likely be a large German Shepherd and a curly one.
I spend a lot of time playing with him and Shoney and the playing double as training as we teach him to come when called and seat on request.
One year ago:
Relaxing
Two years ago: No photo
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1223
photos
177
followers
252
following
263% complete
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th August 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
vermont
,
german shepherd dog
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe so sweet
August 31st, 2024
