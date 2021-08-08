Previous
You Can't Buy Happiness by gardenfolk
Photo 1681

You Can't Buy Happiness

Whoever said
you can't buy happiness
forgot little puppies.
...Gene Hill

This is a puppy? She doesn't look like a puppy to me. Nova is a big girl. Her paws are huge. Her ears are floppy and adorable. But this "puppy" is only 14 WEEKS old and weighs 30 pounds! She is gangly and awkward but very sweet and friendly. That is dirt on her nose as she decided to dig in the dirt. I watched her for two days while my son and his family went out of town.



My Sophie looks more like a puppy to me because she only weighs five pounds. Though 14 YEARS old, she will always be the size of a puppy.

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2020-07-23
Kissukka
very cute girl
August 8th, 2021  
Helene ace
OMG I AM IN LOVE! fav
August 8th, 2021  
