you can't buy happiness

Whoever saidyou can't buy happinessforgot little puppies....Gene HillThis is a puppy? She doesn't look like a puppy to me. Nova is a big girl. Her paws are huge. Her ears are floppy and adorable. But this "puppy" is only 14 WEEKS old and weighs 30 pounds! She is gangly and awkward but very sweet and friendly. That is dirt on her nose as she decided to dig in the dirt. I watched her for two days while my son and his family went out of town.My Sophie looks more like a puppy to me because she only weighs five pounds. Though 14 YEARS old, she will always be the size of a puppy.