Photo 2863
Was Once a Little Nut
The greatest oak
was once a little nut
That held its ground.
…Anonymous
These oaks grow along the walk/bike path in Folsom.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
1st November 2024 11:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
