Photo 2858
When Every Leaf is a Flower
Autumn is a second spring
when every leaf is a flower.
...Albert Camus
I keep looking for signs of autumn. A few trees are just beginning to turn. Autumn is a time to let go and start anew.
This potted plant caught my eye. I liked the different colors on the small leaves against the brick of the building.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
bricks
,
colorful
,
small
