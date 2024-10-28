Previous
When Every Leaf is a Flower by gardenfolk
Autumn is a second spring
when every leaf is a flower.
...Albert Camus

I keep looking for signs of autumn. A few trees are just beginning to turn. Autumn is a time to let go and start anew.

This potted plant caught my eye. I liked the different colors on the small leaves against the brick of the building.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

@gardenfolk
