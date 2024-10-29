Previous
Be Blessed With Love by gardenfolk
Photo 2859

Be Blessed With Love

Your house will always
be blessed with love,
laughter, and friendship
if you have a cat.
...Lewis Carroll

Hello, Katniss. She was a pregnant stray that chose us for help. Katniss is my first kitty. We have now had her for 8 happy years. She has enriched our lives.

Today is National Cat Day. It is the purr-fect occasion to celebrate our feline friends and promote their welfare.

This special day is dedicated to recognizing the love and companionship that cats bring into our lives and advocating for their well-being.

National Cat Day was created to raise awareness about the millions of cats in need of loving homes and to encourage cat adoption.

Adopt a cat, donate to shelters, share cat stories, advocate for spaying and neutering, adopt a senior cat. Enjoy.

29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard ace
She is a beauty-Your cat is a true rescue cat.
October 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful photo and information...Katniss is a beauty.
October 29th, 2024  
