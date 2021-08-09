A Match Start a Wildfire

Whoever said the small things

don't matter has never seen

a match start a wildfire.

...Beau Taplin



Parts of California are on fire. The massive Dixie Fire in Northern California has now been burning for nearly a month. It ignited in the Sierra Nevada on July 13 and is now the 2nd largest in California history.



Thousand of people are under evacuation orders as the fire has blossomed to consume nearly 500,000 acres. It is devastating and destroyed 400 structured, ravaged the town of Greenville and left wildlife running for their lives. This fire is only 21% contained. Over 500 animals have currently been rescued.



This is what our sky looked like on August 6...smoky, poor air quality and strange in appearance.