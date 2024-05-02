You're In Trouble

If you only pray

when you're in trouble,

you're in trouble.

...Anonymous



The squirrel I named Trouble is always in trouble because she is the only squirrel who has figured out how to jump from the magnolia tree into the 4 bird feeders, held on a shepherds hook. As soon as I open the door, she flies down to the ground and up another tree and tries to look cute and innocent. Yeah, you'd better pray. I am running out of patience and bird food. :)



When my son was two, he learned A Child's Prayer he recited at night before bed:



Father we thank thee for the night

And for the pleasant morning light

For rest and food and loving care

And all that makes the world so fair.



Help me to do the things I should

To be to other kind and good

In all the things I do and say

To grow more loving every day.



