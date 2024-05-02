If you only pray
when you're in trouble,
you're in trouble.
...Anonymous
The squirrel I named Trouble is always in trouble because she is the only squirrel who has figured out how to jump from the magnolia tree into the 4 bird feeders, held on a shepherds hook. As soon as I open the door, she flies down to the ground and up another tree and tries to look cute and innocent. Yeah, you'd better pray. I am running out of patience and bird food. :)
When my son was two, he learned A Child's Prayer he recited at night before bed:
Father we thank thee for the night
And for the pleasant morning light
For rest and food and loving care
And all that makes the world so fair.
Help me to do the things I should
To be to other kind and good
In all the things I do and say
To grow more loving every day.