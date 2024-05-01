Sign up
Previous
Photo 2678
May Flowers
Sweet April
showers
do spring
May flowers.
...Thomas Tusser
Happy May Day.
I have had my eye on the roses and flowers in the neighborhood. There are many in bloom. Nice on black.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2024 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
bud
,
roses
,
soft-focus
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these gorgeous roses.
May 1st, 2024
