May Flowers by gardenfolk
Photo 2678

May Flowers

Sweet April
showers
do spring
May flowers.
...Thomas Tusser

Happy May Day.

I have had my eye on the roses and flowers in the neighborhood. There are many in bloom. Nice on black.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these gorgeous roses.
May 1st, 2024  
