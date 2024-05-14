Sign up
Previous
Photo 2691
Captivating Hearts
Captivating hearts,
one orchid at a time.
...Anonymous
A beautiful display of Orchids.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
6
6
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2691
photos
187
followers
87
following
2684
2685
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th May 2024 7:02pm
colorful
,
orchids
,
variety
Rob Z
ace
Lovely shot
May 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful image!
May 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
Just gorgeous! I love your focus and dof and all the layers of colours! Super on black! Fav
May 14th, 2024
Betsey
ace
A wonderful shot!
May 14th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful close up!
May 14th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
These are beautiful!
May 15th, 2024
