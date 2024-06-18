Previous
Color Your Dreams by gardenfolk
Photo 2726

Color Your Dreams

A sunset will
color your dreams.
...Anthony Hincks

We had a pretty sunset for Flag Day on June 14.
It just kept getting more and more color.
Taken from the family room (downstairs) and through the window.
Nice on black.
ace
@gardenfolk
