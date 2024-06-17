Previous
The Only Thing by gardenfolk
Photo 2725

The Only Thing

The only thing
wrong with dogs
is they cannot
live forever.
...Anonymous

Sophie Belle was just 3 month shy of her Golden Birthday, when your actual birthdate is the same as your age. I miss her so much. Happy Heavenly Golden Birthday.

Dogs have a way of finding people who need them and filling an emptiness we didn't even know we had...Thom Jones

Best on Black.

https://www.happybirthday2all.com/golden-birthday/
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Susan Klassen ace
Happy heavenly birthday to Sophie Belle. Dogs always share a special place in our hearts. 💖
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Sorry for your loss :(
June 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
A really beautiful tribute to your sweet Sophie Belle! Such an adorable cuddle bunny! She came into your life at just the right time, from what I recall, Cathee, and she will always be with you! xoxo
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Such a sweet tribute
June 18th, 2024  
