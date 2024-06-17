Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2725
The Only Thing
The only thing
wrong with dogs
is they cannot
live forever.
...Anonymous
Sophie Belle was just 3 month shy of her Golden Birthday, when your actual birthdate is the same as your age. I miss her so much. Happy Heavenly Golden Birthday.
Dogs have a way of finding people who need them and filling an emptiness we didn't even know we had...Thom Jones
Best on Black.
https://www.happybirthday2all.com/golden-birthday/
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2725
photos
186
followers
88
following
746% complete
View this month »
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
18th April 2024 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
schnauzer
,
teacup
,
sophie-belle
,
2007-2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Happy heavenly birthday to Sophie Belle. Dogs always share a special place in our hearts. 💖
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Sorry for your loss :(
June 18th, 2024
Heather
ace
A really beautiful tribute to your sweet Sophie Belle! Such an adorable cuddle bunny! She came into your life at just the right time, from what I recall, Cathee, and she will always be with you! xoxo
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Such a sweet tribute
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close