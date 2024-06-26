Sign up
Previous
Photo 2734
Waiting Patiently
While the world
drives you crazy
there is someone
waiting patiently
to heal you and
make you happy.
...Author Unknown
This adorable little doggie was waiting for mommy to return from grocery shopping. It had laser focus and was hoping she would come back sooner than later. So cute!
Nice on Black.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
