Waiting Patiently by gardenfolk
Photo 2734

Waiting Patiently

While the world
drives you crazy
there is someone
waiting patiently
to heal you and
make you happy.
...Author Unknown

This adorable little doggie was waiting for mommy to return from grocery shopping. It had laser focus and was hoping she would come back sooner than later. So cute!

26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
