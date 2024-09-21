Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2821
And Your Farmers Closer
Keep your friends close
and your farmers closer.
...Author Unknown
I went to the Farm to Fork Festival on Saturday with friends. It was a warm day but fun. They had cooking demonstrations, samples, music, food trucks, baked goods, retail booths, freebies and more.
The festival had hand outs on eating healthy, science experiments, mosquito prevention, gardening, etc. and packets of seeds.
https://www.farmtofork.com/events/street-festival/
https://www.farmtofork.com/
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2822
photos
185
followers
90
following
773% complete
View this month »
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
vintage
,
flowers
,
truck
,
farm-to-fork-festival
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely display and an ideal way to spend a day with friends - so much to see and experience !
September 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful arrangements of flowers
September 23rd, 2024
julia
ace
Live that quote.. I am going to borrow it. Love this scene..
September 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close