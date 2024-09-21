Previous
And Your Farmers Closer by gardenfolk
And Your Farmers Closer

Keep your friends close
and your farmers closer.
...Author Unknown

I went to the Farm to Fork Festival on Saturday with friends. It was a warm day but fun. They had cooking demonstrations, samples, music, food trucks, baked goods, retail booths, freebies and more.

The festival had hand outs on eating healthy, science experiments, mosquito prevention, gardening, etc. and packets of seeds.

https://www.farmtofork.com/events/street-festival/

https://www.farmtofork.com/
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely display and an ideal way to spend a day with friends - so much to see and experience !
September 23rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful arrangements of flowers
September 23rd, 2024  
julia ace
Live that quote.. I am going to borrow it. Love this scene..
September 23rd, 2024  
